Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

