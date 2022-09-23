Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $84.77 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

