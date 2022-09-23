MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 1.8%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 1,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 660,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

