MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 1.8%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 1,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.
MarketWise Trading Up 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise
In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 660,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.