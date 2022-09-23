Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,901 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCRR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TCRR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

TCRR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 275,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,241. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

