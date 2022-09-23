Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gemini Therapeutics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 324,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,274. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Gemini Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

