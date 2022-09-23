Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of IMARA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IMARA by 273.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 252.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 330,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.86.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

