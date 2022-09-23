Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

SCHF traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. 16,885,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,584. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

