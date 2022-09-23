Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 1,355,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,333. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.