Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,209 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,611. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

