Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,653 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 614.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.49. 95,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,069. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.65.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.