Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,834. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.93 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

