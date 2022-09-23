Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 83,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $98.35. 4,605,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

