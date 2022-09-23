Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.18.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

MLM stock opened at $327.70 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.