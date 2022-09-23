Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.5 %

MA traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.96. The company had a trading volume of 174,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.44. The company has a market cap of $284.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $296.59 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

