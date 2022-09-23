MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of MCFT opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $360.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.79.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
