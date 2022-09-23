MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $360.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MCFT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

