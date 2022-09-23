Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 485 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,799. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13.

