Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:UL traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $44.00. 53,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.20.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

