Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 1,461 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of GS traded down $11.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.70. 37,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,132. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.92 and its 200-day moving average is $320.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

