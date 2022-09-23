Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $29.12 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,665 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 4.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 394,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,078,204. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

