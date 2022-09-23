Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

