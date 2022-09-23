Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 918 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.19 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

