Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.82. 7,628,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,367. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.28 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

