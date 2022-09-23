Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

