Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 77.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 172,035 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $38,190,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 1,257,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.