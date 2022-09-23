Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 48,916 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT remained flat at $22.94 during midday trading on Friday. 14,946,959 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

