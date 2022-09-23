Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $113.24. 1,675,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,412. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.89 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

