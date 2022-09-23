Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

BATS:EEMV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.46. 987,582 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.