Mayport LLC Purchases New Holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,499,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 226,471 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 3,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 410,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 399,574 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FRDM opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.