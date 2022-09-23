Mayport LLC Trims Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mayport LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter.

SHV opened at $109.98 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $110.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

