McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 63,659 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,929 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 1,725,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,977,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

