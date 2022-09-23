McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.55. 1,060,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,542,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.