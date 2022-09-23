McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 156 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

WMT stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.12. The company had a trading volume of 416,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,060. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $353.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

