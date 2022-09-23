McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after acquiring an additional 321,697 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,175 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

