McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 273 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Medpace comprises about 2.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Medpace by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $9.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,288. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 94,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.63 per share, for a total transaction of $15,212,453.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,425,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,568,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 462,962 shares of company stock worth $72,875,413. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.