McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44,500.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSD traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.76. 14,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,322. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $250.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.58.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

