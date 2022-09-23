McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 7,224 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after buying an additional 453,950 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 571,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after buying an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,187. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

