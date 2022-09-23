McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,841,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:APD traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $234.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,321. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.40.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

