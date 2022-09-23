McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 3,163.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,120 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 1.72% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

QQQJ stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 1,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $36.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

