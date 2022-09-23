McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. 49,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,370. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.63 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
