McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 584.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,866 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,634.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.29. 1,770,147 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.