McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,387. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

