McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

