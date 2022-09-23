McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 312 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

NYSE:CAT traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,951. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

