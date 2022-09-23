McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 29,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,934. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

