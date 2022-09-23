McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 315 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $684.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $706.97 and its 200-day moving average is $673.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.