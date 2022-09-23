McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,330,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,695,000 after acquiring an additional 115,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,290. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

