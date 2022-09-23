McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 81,974 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,974 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 907,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.