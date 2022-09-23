Measurable Data Token (MDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $25.73 million and $1.76 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Measurable Data Token is mdt.io.

Measurable Data Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Measurable Data Token is an Ethereum-based data exchange ecosystem. MDT is an ERC20 that serves as a medium of exchange on Measurable Data Token's ecosystem.”

