Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDT opened at $83.56 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

