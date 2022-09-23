MerchDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $227,772.00 (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One MerchDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. MerchDAO has a total market cap of $227,772.00 and approximately $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MerchDAO Coin Profile

MerchDAO’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MerchDAO is merchdao.com.

MerchDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

